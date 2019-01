Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery at a Chesterfield supermarket last night.

The incident happened on Monday night at about 9pm at the Asda supermarket in Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor.

Asda, Whittington Moor. Picture: Google.

The men, aged 23 and 31, were arrested nearby in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

"Our investigation is ongoing," a Derbyshire police spokesperson said.