Two men arrested in connection with alleged armed robbery at Chesterfield supermarket

Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery at a Chesterfield supermarket last night.

The incident happened on Monday night at about 9pm at the Asda supermarket in Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor.

Picture from the scene by Derbyshire Armed Response Unit.

The men, aged 23 and 31, were arrested nearby in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

"Our investigation is ongoing," a Derbyshire police spokesperson said.

On Twitter, Derbyshire Armed Response Unit posted: "Overnight firearms deployment sees a great result - close working with CID. Suspects in custody and property and weapons recovered. If it’s not your property you have no right to steal it and threaten people with weapons. Get a job like the rest of us."