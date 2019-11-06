Two Derbyshire nightclubs to face licence reviews over crime fears

Two Derbyshire nightclubs, which sit opposite each other, have had their licences called in for review.

Notices posted on Amber Valley Borough Council’s website say that The Crib, in Nottingham Road, Ripley, and The Association and The Old Cock Inn (which share a site), in Church Street, Ripley, have both been called in for hearings.

A notice for The Crib says that “In the opinion of a senior police officer the premises are associated with serious crime or serious disorder or both”.

It says a “summary review” hearing will be held by the council on Monday, November 18.

Interested parties can get in touch with the borough council until Wednesday, November 13 if they wish to make a formal comment on the review.

Meanwhile a review hearing for The Association and The Old Cock Inn will be held within 20 days from Thursday, November 28.

Its notice says the reason for review is: “The prevention of crime and disorder and public safety.”

Interested parties can get in touch with the borough council until Thursday, November 28 if they wish to make a formal comment on the review.

Both The Crib and The Association and The Old Cock Inn have been approached for comment.

At review hearings, the council, police and members of the public are typically called on to give testimony.

The council could then decide to remove the licence from a venue, add extra conditions to restrict the premises and ensure it does not cause disturbance, or choose to take no action.