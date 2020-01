Two drivers were arrested for drug driving in Derbyshire last night (December 2).

Police announced at 11.25pm that an Audi S3 was pulled over by police in Duckmanton and the driver arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

The S3 was pulled over and the driver arrested for drug driving.

As the passenger in the car was also insured on the vehicle, police allowed them to drive away while they dealt with the driver.

The passenger drove the car into the Peak District, smoked cannabis, and was stopped and arrested on their way into Derby.