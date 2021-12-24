Two charged with murder over death of a baby in Chesterfield
Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a baby in Chesterfield.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 5:14 pm
Updated
Friday, 24th December 2021, 5:30 pm
Paramedics were called to a house in Old Whittington in the early hours of Christmas Day 2020, to reports that a ten-month-old boy was unresponsive.
The baby, Finley Boden, was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead.
Both Stephen Boden, 29, of Barrow Hill, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and two counts of neglect.
They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court this morning where they were both remanded to prison and will next appear Derby Crown Court on 4 January 2022.