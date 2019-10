Derbyshire Roads Police have seized two cars last night after the drivers were unlicensed or uninsured.

READ MORE: Latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results



A force spokesman said: "A couple more motors off the road from drivers thinking licences and insurances are optional extras.

"An Audi at Newton the driver had no insurance and Seat at Shirebrook as the driver was an unsupervised provisional licence holder."

READ MORE: Under attack: Derbyshire firefighters on the front line