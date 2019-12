Two arrests have been made after property stolen in Dronfield was recovered.

During the night between December 14-15, an industrial unit on Callywhite Lane was broken into and property was stolen.

Callywhite Lane

Yesterday, police made two arrests at an address in South Yorkshire .

A spokesman for the force said: “Most, if not all, of the property was recovered and enquiries are continuing.

“It is not thought that this burglary and the other burglaries in the area are connected.”