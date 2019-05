Derbyshire Police have arrested two people on suspicion of fuel theft from a bus in Matlock.

The Roads Policing Unit tweeted how they boxed two cars car in on the A610 yesterday (Monday May 7).

They tweeted: “Curious to hear the explanation for the containers of fuel, battery powered pump and why it was seen hooked up to a stationary bus. Second car involved stopped by Dales officers. Two arrested.”