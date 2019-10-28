Two arrested after man left in critical condition following assault in Derbyshire

Two men have been arrested after a man was left in a critical condition following an assault in Derbyshire.

Police were called at just after 5am on Sunday morning to reports that a man had been attacked and was unconscious near to Wilko in Ripley.

East Midlands Ambulance Service attended and the 21-year-old man was taken to Kings Mill Hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition.

It is understood that the many may have been in the Association and Crib bars prior to the incident.

A 27-year old man from Ilkeston was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH) yesterday (Sunday) and has since been released on police bail.

A 48-year-old man from Alfreton was also arrested this morning (October 28) on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and remains in police custody.

Police enquiries into the incident continue and officers are keen to hear from anyone with information about the incident, who has not already contacted us.

They would especially like to hear from anyone who has CCTV installed in the area, or anyone who was driving nearby and has dash cam installed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*574511, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.