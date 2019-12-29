Treadless tyres to ignoring insurance - here are all the cars pulled over by police in Derbyshire last night Acting suspicious, bald tyres and haven't paid your insurance – Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit took plenty of offenders of the roads last night. Here are all the vehicles. 1. Willington This car was seen earlier in the night acting suspiciously in Long Eaton by member of the public. JPIMedia Buy a Photo 2. "Walking back to Manchester" Same car in Willington. The car had no insurance and a tyre with a cord exposed. A spokesman for the police said: "Walking back to Manchester." JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. M1 This Citroen driver "ignored emails" from October when the insurance company cancelled the policy. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. M1 This van driver "ignored the rules about having a valid driving licence". Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2