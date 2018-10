Travellers have set up an illegal camp in a car park in Chesterfield.

Around ten caravans were reported in the car park in Queen’s Park today (Monday, October 22).

The unauthorised camp has been set up in car park in Queens Road.

Chesterfield Borough Council confirmed they are aware of the situation and are taking action by serving the travellers with a direction to leave order.

If the travellers do not comply, they will be served with an eviction notice and could face a court appearance.