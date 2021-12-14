The Channel 5 documentary followed the dramatic pursuit during its latest episode, which aired on Monday, December 13.

The police chase happened on November 14, 2020, and continued for a remarkable 40 miles.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit revealed at the time how officers gave chase after the driver of a grey Volvo failed to stop when asked to pull over in Chesterfield that night.

The aftermath of a 130mph police chase, which started in Chesterfield before coming to an end in Holmfirth, as featured on Channel 5's Traffic Cops (pic: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit)

The pursuit continued through South Yorkshire and into West Yorkshire, where it finally ended when the driver crashed the car into a wall in Holmfirth.

The driver ran from the vehicle but was tracked by a police air crew and soon arrested.