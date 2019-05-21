Tibshelf driver tries 'seat swap' on police Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A motorist in Tibshelf tried "a quick seat swap" when pulled over by police. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit pulled the car over which was being driven by a disqualified driver. The car. A police spokesman said: "Disqualified driver tries a quick seat swap. Nope." Reveller punched KFC customer in busy takeaway after they exchanged a glance Man threatened to stab his partner and her friend after he was accused of being unfaithful