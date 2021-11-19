Three women wanted by police after Chesterfield Boots theft
Police have released these images of women they want to speak to after a theft at a Chesterfield chemist store.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 6:46 pm
Derbyshire police posted the pictures on Facebook today (Friday, November 19) after the incident at Boots on Wednesday, October 27.
A force spokesperson said: “Three unknown females enter store and select various fragrance gift sets and leave without making payment.”
If you have any information or recognise them, call 101 or visit the Derbyshire police website and quote incident reference number 21000633486.