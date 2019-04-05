Three teenagers, two aged 14, arrested on suspicion of stealing Audi which crashed with fuel tanker on M1 in Derbyshire

Two 14-year-old boys and another teenager have been arrested on suspicion of stealing an Audi which was involved in a serious crash with a fuel tanker on the M1 in Derbyshire earlier this week.

The Audi A4 was allegedly stolen from the driveway of a property in Ipswich, in Suffolk, at 4.30am on Wednesday.

The vehicle was subsequently circulated as stolen and located by Nottinghamshire Police but failed to stop when requested to do so.

A short police pursuit then followed and at about 6.50am the suspect vehicle was involved in a collision with a fuel tanker, on the slip road at junction 30 of the M1 northbound in Derbyshire.

Two teenage boys from Ipswich, aged 14 and 17, and a 14-year-old boy from Thetford, in Norfolk, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and other offences and are being questioned by police.

Three other teenage boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, are currently in hospital in Sheffield for treatment to serious injuries, which are not life-threatening. They will be questioned by police at a later date.