Three teenagers arrested after Bolsover incidents

Three teenagers have been arrested by police in Bolsover on suspicion of breaking into two cars, a garage and a house.

A 17-year-old boy and two girls aged 16 and 15 were arrested following reports of the incidents occurring in the early hours of Monday January 29.

The arrests followed a number of reports from people in the Bolsover area during the evening of Sunday January 28 and through to Monday January 29 about suspicious activity in the Oxcroft Lane, Welbeck Road and Cundy Road areas.

Officers stopped the group on Welbeck Road at around 3am on Monday. January 29.

All three teenagers have been questioned and released by officers pending further enquiries.

Inspector Rob Bowns, who is in charge of policing in the Bolsover and North East Derbyshire area, said: “We would like to thank local residents for reporting suspicious activity that night. Communities who look out for one another help us to target crime and also help us to prevent them.

“If you do see anyone acting suspiciously in your neighbourhood then please call us as soon as possible. If it’s obvious a crime is being committed or someone is in danger, ring 999. Otherwise, call the non-emergency number 101.”

Anyone with any information about these incidents should contact police on 101, quoting reference 18*43766, or send a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.