Three people arrested on suspicion of burglary in Tansley

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after police were called to reports of suspicious activity in Tansley.

Officers received a call about a car and a group of people allegedly acting suspiciously on Nottingham Road, Tansley, at around 10.30am on Thursday, May 10.

Further reports were also received of two men with the same description in the Goldhill area of Tansley.

One man was stopped by officers near to The Gate Inn, and another man was stopped on Church Street. A vehicle was also was found abandoned on Sprout Lane.

Two men, aged 46 from Derby and 41 from Creswell, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft and handling stolen goods.

A 31-year-old woman from Matlock was later arrested, also on suspicion of burglary, theft and handling stolen goods.

All three people have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Inspector Daron Abbott, who is in charge of policing in the Derbyshire Dales, said: “While inquiries are currently ongoing into the circumstances of this incident, it goes without saying that we are grateful for the support of our local communities, who by reporting any suspicious activity, can potentially help us to both prevent and detect crime in their neighbourhood.

“If you have any information you think could help us in connection with this incident then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call DC Jane Cyples on 101, quoting reference 18*212941, or send her a message online through the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.