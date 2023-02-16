Three men arrested for kidnap after leading police on high-speed pursuit into oncoming traffic through Derbyshire town
Officers arrested three men on suspicion of kidnap after a high-speed chase through Derbyshire.
On Thursday, February 16, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were called to reports of a man being held against his will in a vehicle in Long Eaton – which immediately made off from officers.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “The driver chooses to lead the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit (DARU) on a pursuit through Derby city centre and on to Barton-Under-Needwood, at times going contraflow.
“The offenders decide they can’t do anymore so ditch and run before going to ground in a nearby housing estate.
“National Police Air Service arrive right on time and locate three offenders hiding who are detained by DARU, Derbyshire Dog Section and the DRPU.
“The aggrieved party found with the vehicle safe and well. All three arrested for kidnap with the driver also arrested for dangerous driving, failing to stop, disqualified driving and drug driving.”