Three cars vandalised in Grangewood area of Chesterfield

Police have appealed for information after three vehicles were damaged in the Grangewood area of Chesterfield.

The windows and doors were smashed on the three cars, which were all targeted between March 8 and March 9, Friday-Saturday, in a car park off Stubbing Road.

However nothing was taken from the vehicles.

Derbyshire Police have appealed for anyone who may have seen the vandalism to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information after three vehicles were damaged in Grangewood, Chesterfield, during the same night.

“Two cars and a van, all parked in a car park off Stubbing Road, were targeted sometime overnight between Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9.

“The windows and doors had been damaged, but it is not thought anything was taken from inside the vehicles.

“Did you notice anything suspicious, or have any information which could help with our inquiries?

“If so please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

“Please quote the reference number 19*121290 and name of the officer in the case, PCSO Zoe Blount, in any correspondence.”

