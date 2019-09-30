Three arrested for firearms offences after police dog finds gun

Three men have been arrested on firearm offences after an incident in Derbyshire

Police were called to reports of a man holding a gun next to a broken down blue Audi TT in Rylah Hill, Palterton.

Officers were sent to the scene and, following a search by PD Tilly, an air pistol handgun was recovered during the search on Wednesday (September 26).

Police dog Tilly recovered the weapon which was hidden in undergrowth.

Two men, one aged 20 from Bolsover and a 19-year-old from Barlborough, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They have both been released under investigation.

A third man aged 20 from Bolsover was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been released under investigation.

Enquires continue into the incident – anyone with any information should call Derbyshire police on 101 with reference 19*512962.