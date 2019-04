Three people have been arrested after a driver was stopped on a main Derbyshire road for "looking too young to drive".

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ stopped the car on the A617.

Police at the car.

The unit found shoplifted goods in the car.

A police spokesman said: "The driver looks too young to drive. He isn’t, but him and his two pals from London have been on a shoplifting spree in the area.

"Property and foiled lined bags recovered. All three arrested."