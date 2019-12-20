This is where homes have been burgled across Chesterfield area recently

Derbyshire Police are urging residents to be alert and appealing for information after a series of recent burglaries in homes across Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire.



Homes across the area, including in New Whittington, Loundsley Green, Brockwell, Birdholme, Wingerworth, North Wingfield, Shirland, Higham, Dronfield, Bolsover and Langwith Junction have all been targeted during the past few weeks.



Five burglaries are reported to have taken place during the late afternoon and evening of Tuesday December 17 on Rydal Crescent and Lindale Road in Newbold, on Queen Mary Road at Brampton, Yew Tree Drive at Somersall and Berwick Close at Walton.



Officers are carrying out inquiries, and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.



In most of the incidents jewellery and money has been stolen so residents are urged to look out for people selling jewellery cheaply or in large bundles and to contact the police.



Inspector Kara Butler, who is in charge of the North Neighbourhood Safeguarding Team, said: “Inquiries are currently ongoing into these reports and patrols are being stepped up to help us prevent and deter crimes and also try and catch those responsible.



“The darker evenings do make it is easier to spot which homes are empty so we would urge people to think about security and help reduce the risk of their homes and valuables being targeted.”



Insp. Butler added: “The best, and possibly the easiest, things you can do is to always make sure your doors and windows are locked shut, to leave a light or lamp on an automatic timer and if you have a burglar alarm, make sure it is set. Any valuables or Christmas presents should be hidden and not easily to spot from the outside.



“We don’t want people to feel alarmed, but to be alert and security conscious. It’s easy to think it will never happen to you, but please don’t be complacent and help us to keep your home safe at this time of year by taking a few extra precautions.”

Stock - House Robber / Burglar / burglary / break in

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire constabulary on 101 or via email @DerPolContact, Twitter or Facebook.