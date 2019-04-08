This is how many bike thefts there were in these areas of Chesterfield last year

Bike theft by area

This is how many bike thefts there were in these Chesterfield areas in a year.

The numbers have been broken down into the areas encompassed by Derbyshire Constabulary's Chesterfield Local Policing Unit. The figures are for the period January 2018 to January 2019 and are from the police.uk website.

1. Chesterfield Town Centre

2. Hasland and St Leonard's

3. Dunston, Moor and St Helen's

4. Holmebrook and Rother

