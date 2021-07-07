Third boy charged over murder of Derbyshire teenager Benjamin Orton

Police were called to reports of an assault in an alleyway at the side of Odeon cinema in Coppice Side in Swadlincote just before 10.40pm on June 12.

Benjamin Orton, 17, who was from the town, passed away at the scene after suffering stab wounds and his death is being treated as murder.

A 20-year-old man was also found with serious and potentially life changing injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating the death of 17-year-old Benjamin Orton have charged another boy with murder

Today (Wednesday, July 7) officers charged a 17-year-old – who had previously been charged with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice – with murder and attempted murder.

He is due to appear before Magistrates’ Court later today.

Two other boys, aged 16 and 17, have also previously been charged with murder and attempted murder.

They have been remanded into custody and are awaiting trial, which is expected to take place in November.

All three boys, who are also from Swadlincote, cannot be named for legal reasons due to their age.

Deryshire Constabulary are now urging anyone with information who hasn’t yet come forward to contact them by directly submitting information to their investigation team here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM21A18-PO1.

Alternatively, people can call 101, private message the force on Facebook, Twitter and through their website while quoting reference 21*326985.

Information can also be submitted to independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.