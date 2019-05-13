Thieves were caught stealing copper wiring from a Chesterfield recycling firm

A thief has been brought to justice after he was caught with a co-accused trying to steal copper wiring from a metal recycling firm.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 1 how Robert Smithson, 20, was captured after someone spotted an offender on CCTV in the compound of PPX Metal Management, on Burley Close, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “This was an overnight theft. The company was looking at CCTV just after midnight and saw someone in the compound and police arrived at the site and a lock had been cut from a gate to gain access.

“Police found a Transit van nearby with the engine running and a key was still in the ignition and there were fake number plates held on with hair-bands and the vehicle had been stolen.”

Police saw males running from the compound into a field, according to Mrs Allsop, and Smithson and a co-accused were arrested after the offences in March, last year.

The court also heard that there was a trail of copper from the van and there was a pair of bolt croppers in the back of the vehicle.

Mrs Allsop added that Smithson’s co-accused has already been convicted and was jailed for 26 weeks for the theft and for handling stolen goods in relation to the Ford Transit van.

Smithson, of Rotherham Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to theft from PPX Metal Management and admitted handling stolen goods in relation to the van.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.