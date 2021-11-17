Thieves, thugs and dodgy drivers: north Derbsyhire people before the courts
Below are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates
Lance Ashton, 51, of Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield: Guilty of assault by beating, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – namely a screwdriver, criminal damage and failing to surrender to custody at Chesterfield Magistrates Court. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Made to pay £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Jermaine Sinfield, 34, of Poolsbrook View, Chesterfield: Guilty of drink driving – namely 96 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, made to pay £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Banned from driving for five years.
Christopher Howell, 33, of New Street, South Normanton: Guilty of three counts of interfering with a car and stealing two cars. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months. Made to pay £167 compensation, a £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Nathan Millward, 30, of Oakbank Avenue, Old Whittington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 98 miles per hour. Fined £300, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.
Scott Morton, 31, of Penncroft Drive, Danesmoor, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident. Fined £80, made to pay £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Louisa Hodgetts, 37, of Ward Close, Wirksworth: Guilty of drink driving – namely 159 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Case adjourned for a report.
Marcus Garcia, 25, of New Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to be guilty of an offence. Fined £660, made to pay £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Kelly Gartland, 34, of King Street, Brimington, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 53 miles per hour. Fined £84, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Graeme Gibbons, 42, of Hyndley Road, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving a car a pneumatic tyre which had the ply or cord exposed. Fined £440, made to pay £44 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Jerome Tree Price, 21, of Church Lane, Calow, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving without a licence and uninsured. Fined £660, made to pay £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.
Joshua Long, 24, of Top Road, Calow, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving without a licence and uninsured. Case adjourned.
Ethan Heyburn, 21, of Main Street, Newton, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Banned from driving for six months, fined £660, made to pay £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Lisa McCourt, 53, of Smedley Street, Matlock: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Fined £660, made to pay £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.