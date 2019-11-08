Thieves steal £7,000 from Ilkeston burlesque group meant for charity

Callous thieves have stolen thousands of pounds raised by a Derbyshire Burlesque group in a charity fundraiser.

The cash was stolen on bonfire night after thieves broke into the home of Burlesquercise organiser Amy Parkes.

It was raised after dozens of Ilkeston area women who performed at The Seven Oaks Marquee in Stanton, Ilkeston over two nights, Friday and Saturday October 18-19.

Burlesque ladies of a Derbyshire town are giving it a twirl for charity

Amy said: "We raised £7,000 . I can't believe what has happened . We came back home and our house had been burgled - all our charity money has gone They raided all our drawers. We are all devastated as we worked so hard to raise these funds."

The thieves stole £6,000 which was earmarked for the MS Society, and £1,000 raised for the mother of a baby who died the day she brought him home.

They also stole jewellery belonging to an elderly relative who has advanced Alzheimers disease and her partner's car keys.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police quoting crime number 190 005 93344