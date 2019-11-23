Thieves raid two Derbyshire stores in the early hours of this morning

Detectives investigating the burglary of a store in Tibshelf are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Officers were alerted to reports of a break-in at the Co-op store in High Street, Tibshelf, at 3.40am today (Saturday November 23)).

Four men forced open the shutters to the store and, once inside, stole a significant number of cigarettes.

The incident is being linked to an earlier attempted break-in at a shop in Recreation Road, Shirebrook, at around 1.15am (23 Nov). Nothing was taken in this incident.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information about what occurred, to come forward.

Of particular interest to officers are any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage that shows either of the incidents.

Anyone with footage should download the file to another device and keep it securely for an officer to view.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire police using the reference 160-231119: