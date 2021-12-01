Police have urged people to report if they have to abandon their car for any reason.

At least two cars were broken into after being abandoned on Bradwell Moor, as conditions became increasingly treacherous due to heavy snowfall.

A spokesperson for the Bakewell and Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “From time to time motorists may have to leave vehicles in the highway or lay-by due to weather conditions, mechanical breakdown or road traffic accident.

“If you have to do this, please inform your local police where you left your vehicle, the reason why and remove all valuables.”

If you witness anyone acting suspiciously in the area or have any information regarding the vehicle crimes, contact Derbyshire Police using the following contact methods, quoting incident 1080 of 29.11.21.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.