Thief stole hundreds of pounds of goods from a store to pay-off a drug debt

A cannabis-user stole hundreds of pounds of cosmetics from a store to help pay off a drug-debt.

Carlton Peter Bernard, 35, of Church Drive, Shirebrook, struck twice at the Cosmetics Company, at the East Midlands Designer Outlet, at South Normanton, in January and February.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on March 13: “On January 29, CCTV captured him in the store and leaving the store and staff were made aware of the theft of cosmetics valued at £267.25.

“And on February 25, during the afternoon, CCTV captured Bernard entering and leaving the store and on this occasion he was carrying stolen goods valued at £527 worth and he was seen to be leaving in a car.”

Mr Carr added that the vehicle’s make and registration mark was recorded and it was located and following Bernard’s arrest officers also found cannabis at his home on February 26.

Bernard told police he owed about £300 for cannabis and he had stolen the items to help pay off the drug-debt.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and one count of possessing the class B controlled drug cannabis.

Bernard told the court: “It’s my fault and I admit I did it. It was a stupid, random mistake.”

Magistrates sentenced Bernard to a 12 month community order with a Thinking Skills programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £794.25 in compensation.