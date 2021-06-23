Thief stole bank cards and cash from Derbyshire pensioner during distraction burglary

A thief stole bank cards and cash from an 85-year-old Derbyshire man during a distraction burglary.

By Lizzie Day
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 4:24 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 4:24 pm

The man is said to have ‘distracted’ the pensioner in Stanley Common to steal money, after knocking on the door of his house in Hayeswood Road sometime between 6.20pm and 7.20pm on Thursday, June 17.

He allegedly started asking the 85-year-old homeowner questions about coronavirus forms, which he declined to sign, before asking to come inside for a glass of water.

The victim let the man into his home and while he was getting the stranger a drink, the thief helped himself to cash and bank cards before leaving.

He is described as white, in his mid-20s and with dark hair and wore a dark baseball cap and black coat with a thick yellow stripe down the arm.

Officers are urging witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary to call the force on 101 or send them a message on Facebook, Twitter or their website, quoting reference 21*337697.

