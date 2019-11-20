Anti-social behaviour

These are the streets in Chesterfield with the most anti-social behaviour complaints

Police figures have revealed the Chesterfield streets and areas with the most anti-social behaviour complaints.

The figures, from Police UK are for September 2019 - the most recent data available - and cover the areas encompassed by Derbyshire Constabulary’s Chesterfield Local Policing Unit.

6 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in September

1. On or near Littlemoor - Dunston, Moor and St Helen's

2. On or near Stone Row - Holmebrook and Rother

4 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in September

3. On or near Eastwood Park Drive - Hasland and St Leonards

4. On or near Hampton Street - Hasland and St Leonards

