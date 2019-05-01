These are the faces of the criminals jailed in Derbyshire in April
These are the faces of the criminals jailed in courts in Derbyshire in the last month.
Wednesday 01 May 2019 14:30
This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Derbyshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Marcus Burton
Burton, 33 of May Farm Close, Hollywood, Birmingham was jailed for five years 10 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to burgle and converting criminal property
2. Martin Steadman
Steadman, 24 of Luce Road, Low Hill, Wolverhampton was jailed for seven years six months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to burgle and converting criminal property
3. Michael Stubbs
Stubbs, 32, of Asheridge Close, Wednesfield was jailed for six years eight months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to burgle and converting criminal property
4. Mohammed Maneer Khan
Khan, 31 of Great Hampton Street, Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton was jailed for four years ten months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to burgle, converting criminal property and possession of criminal property.
