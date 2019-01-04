Serious crimes 2018

These are the criminals who received the longest prison sentences in Derbyshire in 2018

These are some of the people served with the longest prison sentences for crimes in Derbyshire in 2018.

Their crimes include rape, attempted murder and causing death by dangerous driving.

Dealey was jailed for life with a minimum term of 13 and a half years after being found guilty of attempted murder, rape, sexual assault and robbery. It relates to an attack on a woman in Ilkeston in November 2017.

1. Anthony Dealey, 43, Erewash Square, Ilkeston

Dealey was jailed for life with a minimum term of 13 and a half years after being found guilty of attempted murder, rape, sexual assault and robbery. It relates to an attack on a woman in Ilkeston in November 2017.
other
Buy a Photo
Webster was jailed for six years and six months in September after he was found guilty of two counts of rape and one of a sexual assault against the same victim after a trial. The offences were committed in Shirebrook in 2016.

2. Nigel William Webster, 33, Manvers Court, Shirebrook

Webster was jailed for six years and six months in September after he was found guilty of two counts of rape and one of a sexual assault against the same victim after a trial. The offences were committed in Shirebrook in 2016.
other
Buy a Photo
Oldfield was jailed for eight years after admitting wounding with intent, and three counts of carrying a bladed weapon. He stabbed his victim for 'taking too long in a queue at an Asda petrol station in Woodville.

3. Jack Oldfield, 26, Stanhope Road, Swadlincote

Oldfield was jailed for eight years after admitting wounding with intent, and three counts of carrying a bladed weapon. He stabbed his victim for 'taking too long in a queue at an Asda petrol station in Woodville.
other
Buy a Photo
Graham was jailed for 24 years after pleading guilty to charges including possession with intent to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis. He processed 35 million of drugs and also kept an Uzi submachine gun at his property.

4. Ivan Graham, 35, Wakami Crescent, Derby

Graham was jailed for 24 years after pleading guilty to charges including possession with intent to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis. He processed 35 million of drugs and also kept an Uzi submachine gun at his property.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5