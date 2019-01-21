Crimes in Chesterfield

These are the Chesterfield areas that have had the most crimes

These are the areas of Chesterfield that have had the most crimes, according to official figures.

The data has been published on the police.uk website and details all the crimes reported in November 2018 in the areas covered by the Chesterfield Local Policing Unit.

1. Albert Avenue - Whittington and Barrow Hill

4 reported crimes in November 2018.
2. On or near C Division headquarters - Chesterfield town centre

10 reported crimes in November 2018
3. Duke Street - Middlecroft and Poolsbrook

19 crimes reported in November 2018
4. Clarence Road - Newbold and Brockwell

10 reported crimes in November 2018
