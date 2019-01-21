These are the Chesterfield areas that have had the most crimes
These are the areas of Chesterfield that have had the most crimes, according to official figures.
The data has been published on the police.uk website and details all the crimes reported in November 2018 in the areas covered by the Chesterfield Local Policing Unit.
1. Albert Avenue - Whittington and Barrow Hill
4 reported crimes in November 2018.
other
2. On or near C Division headquarters - Chesterfield town centre
10 reported crimes in November 2018
other
3. Duke Street - Middlecroft and Poolsbrook
19 crimes reported in November 2018
other
4. Clarence Road - Newbold and Brockwell
10 reported crimes in November 2018
other
