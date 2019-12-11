The latest police figures have been made available.

These are the 9 Chesterfield town centre streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences

The streets in Chesterfield town centre with the most reports of violence and sexual offences have been revealed in new police statistics.

According to the latest information available from police.uk, there were 35 offences of a violent and sexual nature across Chesterfield town centre in October 2019. Listed are nine streets which are hotspots for violence and sexual offences, according to the figures. Pictures are for illustrative purposes only.

There were five reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Vicar Lane in October 2019.

1. Vicar Lane

There were five reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Vicar Lane in October 2019.
JPIMedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
There were five reports of violence and sexual offences on or near South Street in October 2019.

2. South Street

There were five reports of violence and sexual offences on or near South Street in October 2019.
Google
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
There were five reports of violence and sexual offences at or near Chesterfield police station in October 2019.

3. Chesterfield police station

There were five reports of violence and sexual offences at or near Chesterfield police station in October 2019.
JPIMedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
There were three reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Church Way in October 2019.

4. Church Way

There were three reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Church Way in October 2019.
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3