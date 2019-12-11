These are the 9 Chesterfield town centre streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences
The streets in Chesterfield town centre with the most reports of violence and sexual offences have been revealed in new police statistics.
According to the latest information available from police.uk, there were 35 offences of a violent and sexual nature across Chesterfield town centre in October 2019. Listed are nine streets which are hotspots for violence and sexual offences, according to the figures. Pictures are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Vicar Lane
There were five reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Vicar Lane in October 2019.