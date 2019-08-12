These are the 11 areas of Chesterfield town centre with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour
These are the streets and areas in Chesterfield town centre that had the most anti-social behaviour complaints in a month.
The figures from Police UK are for June 2019 - the most recent data available.
1. On or near South Place
5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June
other
2. On or near South Street
4 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June
other
3. On or near parking area
4reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June
other
4. On or near shopping area
3 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June
other
View more