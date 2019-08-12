Anti-social behaviour

These are the 11 areas of Chesterfield town centre with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour

These are the streets and areas in Chesterfield town centre that had the most anti-social behaviour complaints in a month.

The figures from Police UK are for June 2019 - the most recent data available.

5 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June

1. On or near South Place

4 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June

2. On or near South Street

4reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June

3. On or near parking area

3 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June

4. On or near shopping area

