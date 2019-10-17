The latest Derbyshire offenders to be jailed so far this month

Some of the defendants to have been jailed so far during October were dealt with at Chesterfield magistrates' court.
1. #Thu Oct 17 16:24:51 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Thief Carl Hitchman''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Carl Hitchman, 41, of Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover, who has been jailed for 23 weeks at Chesterfield magistrates' court after he admitted a theft and an attempted burglary.''[IPTC]Headline=Thief Carl Hitchman
2. #Thu Oct 17 16:24:52 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Shoplifter Joanna Mulvey''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Joanna Mulvey, 34, of Jawbones Hill, Chesterfield, who has been jailed for 16 weeks at Chesterfield magistrates' court after she admitted four thefts and breaching a suspended sentence.''[IPTC]Headline=Shoplifter Joanna Mulvey
3. #Thu Oct 17 16:24:53 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Derby Crown Court''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Some of the latest Derbyshire defendants to have been jailed at Derby Crown Court are pictured below.''[IPTC]Headline=Derby Crown Court
4. #Thu Oct 17 16:24:55 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Sex offender John Brown''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=John Brown, 56, of Crowscroft Road, Pilsley, was jailed at Derby Crown Court for 18 years after he was found guilty of two counts of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and two counts of child rape.''[IPTC]Headline=Sex offender John Brown
