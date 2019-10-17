The latest Derbyshire offenders to be jailed so far this month

1. #Thu Oct 17 16:24:51 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Thief Carl Hitchman''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Carl Hitchman, 41, of Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover, who has been jailed for 23 weeks at Chesterfield magistrates' court after he admitted a theft and an attempted burglary.''[IPTC]Headline=Thief Carl Hitchman

Carl Hitchman, 41, of Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover, who has been jailed for 23 weeks at Chesterfield magistrates' court after he admitted a theft and an attempted burglary.

