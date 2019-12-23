The 9 Chesterfield town centre streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences

According to the latest information available from police.uk, there were 35 offences of a violent and sexual nature across Chesterfield town centre in October 2019. Listed are nine streets which are hotspots for violence and sexual offences, according to the figures. Pictures are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Vicar Lane There were five reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Vicar Lane in October 2019.

2. South Street There were five reports of violence and sexual offences on or near South Street in October 2019.

3. Chesterfield police station There were five reports of violence and sexual offences at or near Chesterfield police station in October 2019.

4. Church Way There were three reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Church Way in October 2019.

