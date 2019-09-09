Violent and sexual offences in Chesterfield

The 22 areas of Chesterfield with the most violent and sexual offences

These are the 22 streets and areas in Chesterfield that have had the most violent and sexual offences, according to the latest police statistics.

The figures, from Police UK are for July 2019 - the most recent data available - and cover the areas encompassed by Derbyshire Constabulary’s Chesterfield Local Policing Unit.

9 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019

1. On or near hospital - Hasland and St Leonard's

9 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019
other
Buy a Photo
7 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019

2. On or near nightclub - Chesterfield town centre

7 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019
other
Buy a Photo
5 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019

3. On or near Pullman Close - Staveley

5 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019
other
Buy a Photo
4 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019

4. On or near C Division headquarters - Chesterfield town centre

4 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6