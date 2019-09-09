The 22 areas of Chesterfield with the most violent and sexual offences

The figures, from Police UK are for July 2019 - the most recent data available - and cover the areas encompassed by Derbyshire Constabulary’s Chesterfield Local Policing Unit.

1. On or near hospital - Hasland and St Leonard's 9 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019

2. On or near nightclub - Chesterfield town centre 7 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019

3. On or near Pullman Close - Staveley 5 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019

4. On or near C Division headquarters - Chesterfield town centre 4 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019

