The 22 areas of Chesterfield with the most violent and sexual offences
These are the 22 streets and areas in Chesterfield that have had the most violent and sexual offences, according to the latest police statistics.
The figures, from Police UK are for July 2019 - the most recent data available - and cover the areas encompassed by Derbyshire Constabulary’s Chesterfield Local Policing Unit.
1. On or near hospital - Hasland and St Leonard's
9 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019
other
2. On or near nightclub - Chesterfield town centre
7 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019
other
3. On or near Pullman Close - Staveley
5 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019
other
4. On or near C Division headquarters - Chesterfield town centre
4 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019
other
View more