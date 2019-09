Police want to speak to a man in connection with a theft from Renishaw Caravans Ltd in Clay Cross.

On Sunday, August 11, at around 12.40pm a television was stolen from the shop in Bridge Street, Clay Cross.

Do you recognise this man?

The Clay Cross Police Safer Neighbourhood Team would like to speak to the man pictured.

If anyone has any information contact 101 and quote crime occurrence number19000425002 and ask for PC Craig Allinson.