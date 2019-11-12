Teenagers murdered by their parents were 'beautiful, confident and outgoing'

Police have released an image of two teenage boys killed by their parents as a family friend paid tribute to them.

Blake and Tristan Barrass, aged 14 and 13 respectively, were killed by their mother Sarah Barrass and her half brother Brandon Machin, who was also the boys father, at their home in Shiregreen, Sheffield on May 24.

Blake and Tristan Barrass

Barrass, 35, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, and Machin, 39, of Burngreave Road, were today jailed for life with a minimum of 35 years for the murder of their teenage sons. They They also attempted to murder their four other children.

Speaking after the sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court, the boys' family friend Matthew Saunders read the following statement on behalf of all of their loved ones.

Matthew said: "Blake and Tristan were two beautiful, confident, and outgoing boys, who both had a bright future ahead of them. They had so many friends and brightened up any room they were in, especially Tristan who loved to dye his hair bright colours.

"Daily life will never be the same. The boys have left behind younger siblings whose lives have been turned upside down. They adored their older brothers, and looked up to them. The boys have also left behind close family friends and younger children who looked up to them, and saw them on a regular basis. This tragedy hasn’t just affected those close but the whole community too.

"A piece of all our hearts died on 24 May 2019, which we will never get back. Blake and Tristan leave a huge empty void in our lives, and we did not get chance to say goodbye.

"We are relieved justice has been served, but it should never have come to this.

"We would like to thank the emergency services who attended on 24 May 2019 and did everything they possibly could to save Blake and Tristan. We cannot thank you enough. We would also like to thank Family Liaison Officer DC Little for all her help and support over the last six months and for making it that little bit easier when we were struggling.

"We cannot put into words the pain and emptiness we feel, but seek some comfort knowing Blake and Tristan will always be remembered, and how loved both boys were. Thank you."

