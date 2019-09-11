Teenager suffers serious injuries after being attacked by gang of men in Derbyshire town

Officers investigating an attempted robbery in Dronfield are appealing for witnesses to come forward

At around 6.15pm on August 27, a 17-year-old boy was assaulted by four men who had their faces covered in the carpark close to Sheffield Football Club in Sheffield Road.

Police are making enquiries.

The teenager required hospital treatment for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A description of two of the suspects has been given as:

- One man in a green tracksuit

- One man in a grey/brown tracksuit

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed anyone who was in the area and saw anyone who matched the descriptions above.

They are also keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage that can help their enquiries.

Call 101, quoting reference number 19*455923.

