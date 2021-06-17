Teenager charged with attempted murder in connection with alleged Derbyshire park stabbing

Officers have charged a 17-year-old boy with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing in a Derbyshire park earlier this week.

By Lizzie Day
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 10:50 am

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon and will appear before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, June 17).

It comes after police were called to Eureka Park in Swadlincote shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, June 15 following reports that a man had been injured.

A 19-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with stab wounds, where he remains in a stable condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing in Swadlincote.

Officers have now arrested three people in connection with the assault.

An 18-year-old, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released on bail while a 64-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Police issued a dispersal order in parts of Swadlincote yesterday which lasts until Friday – giving officers the power to disperse groups causing antisocial behaviour and take anyone under 16-years-old home.

Police issue dispersal order in Derbyshire town following murder and alleged stabbing

Man remains in hospital following alleged Derbyshire park stabbing

Arrests after 19-year-old man airlifted to hospital following alleged stabbing in Derbyshire park

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.