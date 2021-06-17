Teenager charged with attempted murder in connection with alleged Derbyshire park stabbing

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon and will appear before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, June 17).

It comes after police were called to Eureka Park in Swadlincote shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, June 15 following reports that a man had been injured.

A 19-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with stab wounds, where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers have now arrested three people in connection with the assault.

An 18-year-old, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released on bail while a 64-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Police issued a dispersal order in parts of Swadlincote yesterday which lasts until Friday – giving officers the power to disperse groups causing antisocial behaviour and take anyone under 16-years-old home.