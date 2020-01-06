Teenager arrested over 'sexual assault' in Derbyshire

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a ‘number of incidents’ in Ashbourne.

Five reports of a man ‘exposing himself and touching women’ were received during November and December in Ashbourne.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

He has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information relating to the incidents is asked to contact Detective Simon Rogers on 101, quoting reference number 19000680659.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.