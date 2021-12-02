Teenager arrested after robbery and assault outside Derbyshire shops

Officers say that sometime between 8.20pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday, November 30, a 16-year-old boy, who was stood outside the shops off Grindleford Gardens in Gamesley, Glossop, was approached by two other boys.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The boy ran away from the two boys, who followed across the car park of The Melandra Castle and caught up with him, and reportedly assaulted him and stole his phone.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following reports of a robbery in Derbyshire.

“A 16-year-old from the Manchester area has been arrested in connection with the incident, and is currently on police bail.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, noticed anything posted on social media in relation to what happened, or with any information which could help with their enquiries.”