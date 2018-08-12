Teenage boy assaulted in park

Officers investigating an incident where a teenage boy was assaulted are appealing for further information.

On Saturday, August 11 between 9pm and 9.30pm a large group of teenagers congregated on Alfreton Park.

The 16-year-old was assaulted by a number of youths in the group.

PC Greg Mitchell investigating said: “We believe that this incident may have been filmed and I would like anyone with footage to contact me. They will not be in trouble; I would like to collect as much evidence as possible.

“This was a nasty attack that has left a boy with injuries to his face.”

If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, quote the reference number 18000380759 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Greg Mitchell, in any correspondence.

Call 101, or ytou can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11