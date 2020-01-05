Teen boy arrested after M1 police pursuit

Part of the M1 was closed last night, as police searched for occupants who fled from a car.

A section of the southbound carriageway near J24 was closed at around 6pm yesterday (January 4).

M1

Two lanes were then reopened with a 30 mile per hour speed limit around 7.20pm.

Officers were called to stop a car that had been spotted by Automatic Number Plate Recognition software at around 6pm in Cinderhill Road.

It is thought the car had been stolen from a property in Nottinghamshire.

A pursuit followed and the car was stopped on the M1 after tactical contact was made by a police vehicle.

It is thought that the suspect fled the scene on foot. No one was injured as a result of the collision.

A 10 miles per hour speed limit was also enforced on the M1 northbound in the area for a brief period.

A teenage boy has since been arrested in connection with the incident, and officers are still in the area searching for further suspects.

Chief Inspector Annie Reavley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our highly-trained officers brought the car to a stop on the M1 using tactical contact.

“Officers are now in the area searching for the suspected driver of the vehicle.

"The M1 has now reopened in the area.

“Anyone with any information or dashcam footage of the incident should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 650 of 4 January 2020.”