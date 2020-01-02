Teen arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Ashbourne

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Ashbourne.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested by police following an appeal on December 21 for information relating to a number of incidents in Ashbourne.

Five similar reports of a man exposing himself and touching women were received in the town during November and December.

The boy has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information relating to the incidents is asked to contact Detective Simon Rogers quoting reference number 19000680659.