Tearful dog owner fights threat to put down her pet after park attack

A Derbyshire woman’s dog escaped from her garden and attacked a fellow pet owner in a park.

But a court was told how Rebecca Bailey is bringing in legal experts to try and stop her “Staffy-type” terrier from being destroyed.

The tearful 31-year-old pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control.

Her defence solicitor, Nick Wright, asked the bench at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court to sentence his client there and then.

But magistrates adjourned the case until November 4 so the full facts can be heard and a decision can be made on whether or not to have the dog put down.

Mr Wright said: “From Miss Bailey’s point of view she would like her sentencing to be done today.

“But the destruction order (on the dog) is contested and she has already contacted specialist solicitors in the Liverpool area.

“What I will say is that it appears from all of the evidence is that the dog got out of the house, where it would ordinarily be constrained.

“Her ex-partner went out the back garden and left the gate open so there is nothing culpable from her point of view.

“There is an awful lot of mitigation.

“This is a young lady who has never been in trouble before and never appeared before the courts.”

Matt Evans, prosecuting, said the offence happened at Queen Street Recreation Ground, Langley Mill, on August 7.

He said: “Police were called to reports that a Staffy dog was running around.

“They were told it went after another dog and that dog’s owner became involved and was bitten by the defendant’s dog.

“It was established that the dog had escaped from the defendant’s property made its way to the park and ran around without anyone being in control of it.”

He said the victim suffered a nasty injury to her finger after being bitten by the dog owned by Bailey, of Argyle Street, Heanor.

Mr Evans said: “I won’t go into the full details but there has been a previous incident with the same dog at the same location when it attacked another dog.”

Mr Evans said an application has been lodged by Derbyshire police to have the dog destroyed.

He argued it should be put in place “unless the court is satisfied the dog does not constitute a danger”.

Bailey has been bailed to appear at the same court for a hearing on the afternoon of November 4.